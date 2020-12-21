Tiger census: Cameras installed at M M Hill sanctuary

The Forest department will install CCTV cameras (trap) to observe the movement of the wild animals and also to make use of it during the tiger census, at Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary in Chamarajanagar district.

The tiger census gains importance as the M M Hill Wildlife sanctuary is awaiting to be announced as the Tiger Reserve.

Out of seven wildlife ranges in the sanctuary, cameras are being installed at P G Palya range in the first phase. Around 120 cameras will be installed at 60 places.

Speaking to DH, Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF) V Yedukondalu said, “The last tiger census was conducted in 2018. The forest guards and watchers have informed of spotting wild animals like tigers with cubs at new places. The CCTV cameras would be of great help to confirm the same. Cameras would be installed at all the six ranges soon, he said.

Forest officials say that there is a considerable increase in the number of wild animals, at M M Hill Wildlife sanctuary, that is situated amid two Tiger Reserves and one reserve forest. A large number of honey badgers were also captured in the camera traps during the 2018 census, he said.

It is estimated that there might be around 18 to 20 tigers in the sanctuary. But, according to the information gathered from the ground level employees, the habitats of tigers are extensive and there is a possibility of more tigers in the range.

Black panther

A black panther was captured in a camera trap at Biligiri Ranganatha Swamy Temple Tiger reserve recently. There are possibilities of this black panther moved into M M Hill sanctuary, as it’s movement was spotted by the locals at Bailuru wildlife range.