Two deaths in big cat attacks in Mysuru; CM promises action

An 11-year-old boy was killed in a suspected leopard attack at Horalahalli in T Narasipura taluk of Mysuru district on Saturday night, the second such incident in 48 hours in the area.

Jayanth, a Class 5 student, was dragged to the bushes while he was returning home from a shop. His mauled body was found late in the night.

This is the fourth death in leopard attack in three months in the taluk. On Jan 19, a 60-year-old woman was killed at Kannaayakanahalli.

In another big cat attack in the district, an 18-year-old tribal youth was killed by a tiger at Nagarahole reserve in HD Kote taluk on Sunday. Manju, from Balle hamlet in DB Kuppe range, was out to collect firewood when he was attacked, forest officials said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai instructed the forest department to form special squads to trap the big cats. “We have taken the leopard attacks in T Narasipura taluk seriously,” he said.

“I have instructed Chief Conservator of Forest, Mysuru Circle, to form special squads involving the best officers from other districts also. They will also take up awareness campaigns to ensure that people do not venture out in the night,” Bommai said.

Meanwhile, the residents of Horalahalli and other villages staged a protest in T Narasipura on Sunday morning. Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra, Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar, and Chief Conservator of Forest, Mysuru Circle, M Malathi Priya visited the venue and promised safety measures to protect people from leopard attacks.

Previous attacks

On December 2, 2022, a 22-year-old woman was killed by a leopard at S Kebbehundi. A 22-year-old man was killed at Ukkalagere near Mallikarjunaswamy hill on October 31.

Forest officials said 35 trap cameras and 16 cages were being placed in the taluk. Five teams including a team of Special Tiger Protection Force (STPF) are on a special operation to trap the leopards.

Sugarcane threat

Deputy Commissioner Rajendra held a meeting with the authorities of Bannari Amman Sugar factory on Sunday and instructed them to clear the sugarcane crop in Sosale hobli as many leopard attacks were being reported from the fields. He gave a deadline of 15 days to harvest the standing crop in 200 acres. Thirty teams from the factory must clear 600 tonnes of sugarcane per day, he said.