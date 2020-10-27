Vatal protests restricting Jamboo Savari to Palace

Vatal protests against restricting Jamboo Savari to Palace

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, Mysuru, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Oct 27 2020, 01:38 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2020, 01:39 ist

Police took Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha president Vatal Nagaraj into their custody for protesting against the district administration's decision of restricting Jamboo Savari for Mysuru Palace premises, on Monday.

The Police took Nagaraj into custody near Town Hall, where he was staging a protest. Nagaraj criticised the state government for confining the Jamboo Savari to the Palace premises.

Charging Chief Minister Yediyurappa for not allowing common people to be a part of the celebration Vatal said, the government could have allowed one lakh people to watch the procession by taking precautionary measures. The government has failed to control the spread of Covid-19, he blamed.

Laskhar Police, who took him into custody released him later.

 

Vatal Nagaraj
protest
Mysuru
jamboo savari

