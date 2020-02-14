Word sedition must be removed from Law book: Justice Nagamohan Das

Karnataka High Court retired judge Justice H N Nagamohan Das said that the words sedition, criminal contempt of court and criminal defamation must be removed from the law book.

Das was addressing the gathering of general council meeting of the Federation of Medical and Sales Representatives Association of India (FMRAI), here. Das said, "For everything, the law of sedition is used rampantly. The sedition is used to stub the power of questioning, criticism.” Similarly, criminal contempt of court and criminal defamation must be removed from the law book.

These are all colonial laws. Britishers brought these things into law books only to suppress freedom movement, to suppress the voice against the British, their courts. It is therefore many countries in the world have done away with the word sedition, criminal contempt of court and criminal defamation. The Constitution will be safe only if we removed these three things, he said.