Zilla Panchayat targets 55.14 lakh man days under MNREGA

Zilla Panchayat authorities have set a target to generate 55.14 lakh man-days in the current fiscal under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA).

ZP Chief Executive Officer A M Yogeesh informed about the target in a press conference here, on Thursday. The CEO said, “Action plan for the works worth Rs 267 crore has been prepared at the taluk level. In all, a total of 37,452 works are planned. Last year, 35 lakh man days were planned, but we achieved 116% with 40.61 lakh man days.”

Mysuru district has made a remarkable progress by emerging third after Udupi and Kodagu district in terms of progress in MNREGA. The district was at last in 2019-20 financial year, he said.

There was a target to take up works worth Rs 149 crore, but the works worth Rs 178 crore was done.

ZP president Parimala Shyam said, “Several people returned to villages due to lockdown in March 2020 and jobs were provided to such people under MNREGA scheme. This time also, we will achieve the target.”