Navo-Pramati UPSC training from today

Navodaya Foundation and Pramati Hill View Academy are conducting ‘Navo-Pramati’, an eight-month coaching camp for aspirants of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams, and one-day workshop for UPSC and KPSC aspirants will be held on Thursday, in association with Deccan Herald and Prajavani newspapers.

The programme will be inaugurated by IPS Officer Ravi D Channannavar at Kalamandira on December 19, at 9 am. Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar, Superintendent of Police C B Ryshyanth, retired Central government officer C V Goipinath and University of Mysore Registrar R Shivappa will be the chief guests.

UPSC master trainer Sandeep Mahajan will be the resource person for the workshop and the students, trained at Navo-Pramathi, who had appeared for UPSC-2019 mains exams, D Anand, Pratheek Raghunandhan and Puneeth Nanjaiah, will interact with the students.

Pramathi Education Academy secretary H V Rajeev, treasurer S Paniraj, Vijaya Chetana PU College principal M Shwetha and Navodaya Foundation secretary S R Ravi will attend the inaugural session. For registration, call: 63643 81776, 97418 69722.