NEET exam: 148 students absent in Dakshina Kannada

The National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses was held at 10 centres in Dakshina Kannada on Sunday.

A total of 148 students remained absent from the exam. As many as 5,005 students had registered for the NEET and 4,857 students appeared for the exam. The students were screened at the entrance for their body temperature before entering the classrooms.

The exams were held at Alva's Institute of Engineering and Technology, Mangalore Institute of Technology and Engineering, Canara Engineering College, Govinda Das College, Mount Carmel School, Sridevi Institute of Technology, The Yenepoya School, Sharada Vidyalaya, Sahyadri College of Engineering and Srinivas Institute of Technology.

