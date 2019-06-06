NEET results out, but no clarity on medical fee

Results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 are out and the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is all set to begin document verification, but lack of clarity over the fee structure has left students in a quandary.

The state government had earlier said that a meeting will be convened with representatives of private medical college managements after the lifting of model code of conduct enforced for Lok Sabha elections 2019. But there has been no progress in this regard, with students seeking to study undergraduate medical and dental courses worried about the fee structure.

Meanwhile, private medical college managements are demanding fee hike up to 15%, stating that, in 2018, the government which had agreed for 10% fee hike, later reduced it to 8% following the directions from Fee Regulatory Committee.

“This year we are not going to compromise unless the fee is hiked by 15%. It has become difficult for us to run the colleges and to provide quality education,” said a management representative of a private medical college.

As per the agreement signed between Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation and state government, there is a provision provided for 10% fee hike and it would remain for three years.

As per the said agreement, the government has to give 10% hike this year too. But, foundation members are demanding more than 10% hike.

The fee charged for MBBS courses during the 2018-2019 academic year was Rs 50,000 per annum for government medical colleges, while it was Rs 97,350 and Rs 6.83 lakh for government quota and institution quota seats in private medical colleges respectively.

Meanwhile, Dr P G Girish, director department of medical education, said, “We are not going to increase the fee for government quota seats. And no college management has not approached us or the government or minister so far. We still have time and by next week everything will be finalised.”