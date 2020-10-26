New Covid cases drop to 3,000 in Karnataka due to low testing

The state’s seven-day Covid figures have dropped abruptly, with only 3,130 new cases revealed on Monday, - the lowest single-day figure registered in the state since August 3.

However, the case numbers were low because testing numbers were also low on Sunday.

As per official records, the latest testing figures of 65,892 hark back to September, when the state was conducting an average of 67,000 tests per day. One lakh tests were conducted on Saturday.

In the previous seven-day period from October 13 to 19, the state registered 52,689 cases. However, the numbers in the next week (Oct 20-26) came down to 35,343 new cases.

A majority of the new cases revealed on Monday were from Bengaluru Urban (1,603). In the rest of Karnataka, Dakshina Kannada registered 153 cases, followed by Mysuru (139), Davangere (124), Bengaluru Rural (87) and Chitradurga (86).

Monday also saw 42 more deaths of which 20 were from Bengaluru Urban. Only two of the deaths had actually happened on Monday.

In Bengaluru

Testing dropped by 28.2% to 36,045 in Bengaluru on Sunday after hitting a peak of 50,259 on October 21. The data suggests that this is the reason for the low case numbers published by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday.

Over the last 10 days, 17% of new cases have been identified in Bengaluru South, followed by West Zone with 16%, Mahadevapura and East Zones, both with 15% each and Bommanahalli with 13%. The city’s official positivity rate stood at 11.73% on Sunday.