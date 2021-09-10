NIRF ranking: NITK ranks 10th in engineering, 32nd in overall ranking

The National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal has been placed in the 10th position in the Engineering Institute rankings and 32nd position in the Overall rankings in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF 2021).

The rankings are a metric of the relative accomplishments of various Indian academic institutes on various key parameters that capture the efficacy of various activities that an institute of higher learning is expected to carry out in the modern era.

The ranking of an institution is determined based on the assessment of its performance in five key parameters,namely teaching, tearning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity and perception. Data pertaining to these parameters across three consecutive previous years is examined. The NIRF questionnaire seeking data is designed to capture many facets of an institution of higher learning such as the faculty – student ratio, quality of teaching, research and publications, percentage of students placed in industries and their salary, percentage of students going for higher studies, percentage of international students etc. It also takes into account the financial resources available to the institute, including funds received from research and consultancy projects. The efficacy of the expenditure incurred by the institute and the returns on investment are quantified using carefully designed metrics. The NITK, Surathkal has obtained a cumulative score of 64.19 out of 100 and has improved its performance over 2020 by 2.89 points.

In 2020, it was placed 13th in the Engineering Institute rankings and 33rd in the Overall rankings. It has improved its position by three places in the Engineering rankings (from 13th in 2020 to 10th in 2021) and by one place in the overall rankings (from 33rd to 32nd). This is indeed a very momentous and joyous occasion for the faculty and staff members of NITK. Their sincere efforts in attempting to improve the teaching learning processes leading to an improvement in graduation outcomes of students, research culture, outreach activities designed to strengthen the institute society connect, and efforts put in to improve the perception of the institute across India and the world have been acknowledged. NITK, Surathkal is now placed second among the NITs (behind NIT Tiruchirappalli). These are the only two NITs to find a place in the top ten list of Engineering Institutes.

NITK Director Prof K Umamaheshwar Rao said that a culture of fostering research, innovation and working in synergy with industry on consulting projects is being nurtured in the institute. Over the last couple of years, the institute faculty have been successful in acquiring several prestigious and highly valued research grants from both national and international funding agencies. ISRO has set up a Regional Academic Centre for Space (RAC-S) in NITK, Surathkal. A number of research projects of critical importance to the national space programme will be conducted here. In addition, a Central Research Facility (CRF) to be set up with an investment of Rs 80 crore. There is healthy competition among the faculty members as far as improving their credentials is concerned. This has a positive impact on the quality of research and in turn on the number of research papers published, patents filed, published and granted. Serious efforts are being put in at all levels to improve the visibility, quality and impact of research publications in peer reviewed international journals, he added.

