Nirmiti Kendra constructed pool at DC's residence as demo work to prove cost-effective technology: Sindhuri

Outgoing deputy commissioner Rohini Sindhuri has denied the allegations made against her in connection with the construction of a swimming pool at the Official residence of Deputy Commissioner and claimed Nirmiti Kendra constructed the pool in order to prove cost-effective technology and as a demo work.

In her letter to Regional Commissioner (RC) G C Prakash, who is conducting an inquiry against the allegation, Sindhuri has stated that the execution of the pool at the residence of DC was done by Nirmiti Kendra in January 2021 out of its own funds of Rs 28.72 lakhs in order to prove cost-effective technology and as a demo work. Since there was no space available in the Nirmithi Kendra campus, a very small piece of space was utilised in the campus of DC’s residence.

Nirmiti Kendras are set up in each district for construction and building projects with the use of locally available resources by adopting cost-effective technology. Nirmiti Kendras execute pilot projects to prove locally available resources and by adopting cost-effective technologies and then implement them as a general programme. As per this exact mandate of Nirmiti Kendras, the swimming pools were planned at the district and taluk level about five-year back and were assigned to Nirmiti Kendra Mysuru.

The idea was to prove the locally available resources by adopting cost-effective technology and then extend to taluk. The same has been done in conformity with the prescribed procedure by Nirmithi Kendra with due approval in the annual general body meeting, she has stated.

Sindhuri also has mentioned that the residence of DC is about 5.15 acres campus and the pool has been constructed on a small piece of land in the campus which is unconnected with the heritage building. Therefore, the allegation in this regard is also totally false, she defended.

Sindhuri also has mentioned that in a similar fashion many other buildings in similar campuses have also been constructed. For example, Election Branch at Mysuru City Corporation Office, inside Vasantha Mahal campus Chamundi Meeting Hall in the campus of RC Office and PWD Building at Jaladarshini guest house. None of these constructions in the campuses constitutes any violation of any heritage building which remains untouched, Sindhuri has pointed out.