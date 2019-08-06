NITK Surathkal diamond jubilee celebrations on Tuesday

The institute will observe year-long diamond jubilee celebrations, starting from Tuesday till August 6, 2020.

Addressing mediapersons on Monday, NITK director K Umamaheshwar Rao said Central University of Karnataka Chancellor Prof N R Shetty, at Silver Jubilee Auditorium of the institute on August 6 at 10 am. NITK Board of Governors chairperson Prof K Balaveera Reddy will preside over the programme. The occasion will coincide with the 60th Foundation Day of the Institute.

Prior to the formal programme, flag hoisting will be held in front of the main building at 8.30 am. Respects will be paid to NITK founder U Srinivasa Mallya. Saplings will be planted in front of the main building. The chief guest will inaugurate a photo exhibition at 9 am.

After the formal programme, an alumni meet of 1965 to 1979 batches will be held in the Silver Jubilee auditorium at 2 pm to 6 pm. The institute faculty and staffers completing 25 years of service and meritorious children of the staffers, will be felicitated at Pavilion at 4 pm. There will be a movie screening in Silver Jubilee Auditorium at 7 pm.

Prof Rao said various programmes have been planned out to mark the occasion.

To increase the greenery of the campus, each undergraduate student will be asked to plant a fruit-bearing sapling and look after it for four years.

The 13th global alumni meet, four international conferences and 14 national conferences will be hosted by the institute. Diamond Jubilee Exhibition Hall and NITK Academy for Defence and Management Studies will be inaugurated during the year. Also, foundation stone will be laid for the school of interdisciplinary studies, Central Research Facility and New Girls’ Hostel, he said.

Registrar Ravindranath, Central Library chairman Murugendrappa and Prof Lakshmana were present.