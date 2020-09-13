NLSIU to re-test those affected by technical glitch on September 14

The National Law School India University (NLSIU), following complaints of technical glitches during the National Law Aptitude Test (NLAT), has announced to conduct re-test for the candidates who had raised complaints. The test, according to the NLSIU will be conducted on Monday, 14 September.

On Saturday, hundreds of candidates fumed over NLSIU on social media platforms over the repeated technical glitches. Following several such complaints, the university had asked the students to raise queries. On Sunday evening, the university has announced the holding of re-test and sent SMSs to candidates about the test on Monday.

However, some of the candidates are not happy with the move and tweeted, "Is this a cruel joke? Which student enjoys undergoing the stress of entrance exam multiple times? NLSIU admins have totally lost it." Another student tweeted, "NLSIU is more desperate to make NLAT a success than the students are to get into NLSIU."

Despite holding a re-test, the NLSIU has not revealed details of how many students are likely to take the re-test on Monday. The Vice-Chancellor and other authorities did not respond to multiple calls made by DH.