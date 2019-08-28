No bus fare hike for now: Savadi

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who is in charge of the Transport department, said he would discuss with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa the issue of revising bus fares. For now, he said, he had directed officials to ensure sufficient buses to help people travel during the festival season.

Speaking to reporters, he said he was yet to discuss upward fare revision as proposed by the transport corporations. “I have resumed office only today (Wednesday). We won’t hike bus fares too much, but I will have to discuss with officials. We’ll have to think about the financials,” he said.

Under the previous Congress-JD(S) coalition, the government had approved an 18% hike in fares for all government buses providing city and suburban transport service, but then chief minister H D Kumaraswamy had halted this.

Savadi said that a meeting with managing directors of all the corporations will be held soon, before a decision is made. “I will discuss with the CM and take a decision,” he said.

On private bus operators increasing fares by five to six times during the festival season, he said measures will be taken to regulate such practice by private bus operators.