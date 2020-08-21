No decision on SDPI ban, says Karnataka govt

The Karnataka government on Thursday said it has not arrived at any decision on banning the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the Popular Front of India (PFI) for their suspected role in the Bengaluru riots for lack of "concrete" evidence.

“We discussed the issue of Bengaluru riots, but no decision was taken,” Law Minister JC Madhuswamy said, briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

According to Madhuswamy, the government is exploring all legal options to initiate action against those directly and indirectly involved in the riots. "At the moment, we still do not have concrete evidence or a police report in the case before us. We will take suitable action once we get the report," he said.

It was widely expected that the Cabinet will take a call on banning the 'extremist' organisations, with several BJP ministers publicly asking for it.

On recovering damages to public property from rioters, the Karnataka Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Public Property Act, 1981, recommends that an authority be created to estimate loss and compensation.

"The government will constitute the authority soon," Madhuswamy said.