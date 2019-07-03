No more grants to NGOs for art, culture: DKS

Nonprofits will no longer get government grants on the pretext of art, culture and literary events to prevent misuse of public money, Kannada and Culture Minister D K Shivakumar announced on Wednesday.

"Several non-governmental organisations exist only on letterheads. Such outfits apply for grants without having organised any events. Some of them have been granted funds by 2-3 departments. Deputy commissioners have been asked to take necessary action,” Shivakumar told a press conference here.

Apparently, some dubious nonprofits are blackmailing authorities. "Some have filed complaints with the Lokayukta against my department officials saying they’re not getting grants," the minister said.

Instead of providing grants to nonprofits, the government will organise "Karnataka Samskruti" events in every taluk to recognize and encourage local talent. “Instead of seeking grants, nonprofits can actively participate in these events," Shivakumar said.

Shivakumar also solicited opinions from the public on how the "Karnataka Samskruti" events should be conducted. Suggestions may be sent to the Kannada and Culture department on WhatsApp on 9886670864 / 7899664101 and on email developkanaja@gmail.com, dkc.kanaja@gmail.com