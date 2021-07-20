No problem in writing exam on OMR sheet: SSLC students

The SSLC examinations began on a positive note at 179 examination centres across the Dakshina Kannada district on Monday.

Carrying masks and sanitiser bottles beside their exam essentials, students arrived at the centres to write the exams. However, 37 students were absent and did not write the examinations.

As many as 30,606 students had enrolled for the exams in the district. As many as 441

students are from the neighbouring Kasaragod district, studying in different schools in the district. The district administration had made arrangements to ferry the students from border areas.

Fifteen Covid-19 positive students wrote their examinations at Covid Care Centres (CCC) in taluk headquarters.

Of the 28,111 fresh candidates, 28,088 appeared for the exams. Out of 722 private registered students, 716 wrote the exams. While out of 1,773 repeaters, 1,765 appeared for the exams.

Thirty-two students wrote their exams in a separate room owing to illness and 165 students wrote their exams in their native villages.

Students arrived at the examination centres either through public transport system or were accompanied by their parents. With no other means of transportation, the students from Kasaba Bengre had to depend on boat service to reach the examination centres.

OMR sheets

The students who marked their answers on OMR sheet for the first time were happy with the entire experience.

Canara High School student Renika said, “We wrote the exam amid the scare of Covid-19. We didn’t face any problem in writing the exam on the OMR sheet. As it was multiple-choice questions, we had to shade the right answer on the OMR sheet. Writing the exam on the OMR sheet gave us an opportunity to practice for future exams.”

Ganapathi Nayak, another student, said, “It was not an easy paper. There were indirect questions in social science. Even science and mathematics too were tough. Shading the OMR sheet was a unique experience.”

Sweety D’Souza, a teacher at Lady Hill School, said, “The OMR sheets were of different colours. Thus there was no confusion among students and teachers while collecting them after the exam. The students were also informed in advance on shading the OMR sheets.”

Manjula, a parent, said, “I was tensed initially as how to send my daughter to the examination. Looking at the precautionary measures taken, I feel the government has taken the right decision to conduct the exam.”

As students entered the premises of examination centres, their body temperature was checked and their hands were sanitised.

DK Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V visited Padavu School and Capitanio School in Mangaluru where SSLC exams were held.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dr Kumar visited St Joseph's School in Jeppu, Hira School in Babbukatte and Nithydhara High School in Permannur-Babbukatte.