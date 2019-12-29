No training for govt teachers till March 2020

Government school teachers will not be deputed for any training till March 2020, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar has said.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Suresh Kumar said that SSLC examinations were scheduled to commence in three months and teachers should make use of their entire time for coaching students.

“Several teachers have brought to my notice that they are being deputed for training. The Directorate of State Education Research and Training has been instructed not to depute any teacher for training during this period,” he said.

The minister said that private schools should compulsorily publish the details of the fee collected by them on their website and notice board.

The information about the schools not complying with the rule was being collected and the commissioner of public instructions would initiate

action against such schools.

The minister said that there was no need for any anxiety over public examination for Class 7. “The students are not exposed to such system of examination since they do not appear for any public exam till Class 9. They need to be exposed to such exam. No student will be failed this year,” he said.