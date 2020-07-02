Not an inch of Indian land will be given to China, says Pralhad Joshi

Clarifying that there is no question of giving up even one inch of land of Indian territory to China and the Prime Minister giving free hand to Indian military to give befitting answer to China, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "We will fight for our integrity and territory, and we will never compromise, come what may".

"We have seen the behaviour of China since over half-a decade, but today it is in not 1972 and top leadership in India is very strong. Whether talks be fruitful or not, there would be no compromise. Top military officials and the government would discuss military action, if at all needed. 2013 incident ,when China occupied some part of India, would not be allowed to repeat this time. We are ready to face any situation," he said.

Based on intelligence inputs, 59 Chinese mobile apps are banned in today's situation, to maintain some secrets of India and to keep the law of the land intact, Joshi said.

'Lockdown not permanent solution'

Opining that lockdown is not a permanent solution to contain Covid-19 infection, Joshi made it clear that the Centre imposed more than two months of lockdown to create awareness, to make people psychologically ready to keep themselves away from infection, and to make medical preparations required like PPE kits and beds in hospital. That has happened to a considerable extent now, he observed.

Experts predicted that Covid-19 cases in India would reach four crore in India, but it is controlled well, he said. Criticising Congress, Joshi stated that Congress has no work and therefore, they are levelling allegations against Union Government, though some Congressmen hail Prime Minister Narendra Modi inside the Parliament.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's words are like giving moral right to China, Joshi charged.

Monsoon session

Replying to suggestions being given to hold monsoon session of the Parliament, Joshi said, "the government will decide when, where and how it should be conducted. But, monsoon session will be held".

Central Vista project is planned keeping completion of 75th years of India's independence, in 2022. Economy would definitely bounce back, and it is just a matter of time, he stated.

"I pray that God him give the mentality of working as a constructive opposition party to Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee ((KPCC) president D K Shivakumar," Joshi added.