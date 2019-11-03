'Not BJP's job to ensure rebel MLAs' victory'

Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries Jagadish Shettar said on Sunday that it was not the responsibility of the BJP to ensure the victory of the 17 disqualified MLAs.

Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, Shettar, however, acknowledged that it was the resignation of those 17 rebel MLAs of Congress and JD(S) which helped the BJP form the government in the state.

“Some MLAs have resigned from their MLA posts over personal issues. Their disqualification has helped BJP come to power. But that does not mean that BJP has the responsibility of protecting them,” he said and added that the ‘rebel MLAs’ and BJP had lot of political differences. The statement gains significance in the backdrop of the leaked video of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, where he is expressing anguish over non-cooperation of BJP leaders in ensuring victory of the disqualified MLAs, who stayed in Mumbai for more than two months to ensure the coalition government loses its vote of confidence.

Shettar claimed that the chief minister had never said that the party would give tickets to the disqualified MLAs. “These MLAs are capable enough to protect themselves and win in their constituency,” the minister said.

The disqualified MLAs have knocked the doors of the court over the Speaker’s decision to disqualify them. The verdict in the case is expected soon.

“In future, if they join the BJP, the party high command will decide whether to give them the party ticket or not,” he said.

Shettar asked the Congress to clarify as to who created the video where Yediyurappa is expressing his ire against party leaders. “The Congress leaders have no issues to counter the BJP government in the state. So, they have created this fake video. The Congress has to make it clear as who the ‘creator’ of the video is and why it was leaked,” he said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi refused to comment on Shettar’s remarks.