One more tests positive in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district; Tally in India rises to 832

A 21-year-old man has been tested positive for coronavirus. He had arrived from Dubai to Bengaluru International Airport on March 21 and travelled to his native at Karaya in Belthanagady taluk in KSRTC bus. With this, the number of infected in Dakshina Kanna district rose to seven.

As he was suffering from fever and cough, he was admitted to Puttur Government Hospital on March 24 and is tested positive for COVID-19, said DC Sindhu B Rupesh.

The DC further said that the close relatives of the infected youth are under observation. The officials are tracing all his contacts.