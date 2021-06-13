K'taka govt issues clarification to revised guidelines

Only industrial establishments can run at 50% capacity, Karnataka govt says in clarification

The state government has issued a clarification to the revised guidelines on Covid curbs notified on June 11.

According to the guidelines, "All production units/establishments/industries are permitted to function with 50% of their staff strength...."

The government has clarified that 'establishment' in point number one of additional activities permitted under the guidelines, referred only to industrial establishments. "Hence, no other establishments/offices other than those allowed under the guidelines and related addendums are permitted to function," the clarification read.

