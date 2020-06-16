Over 200 Congress leaders seek ticket for MLC polls

More than 200 Congress leaders have sought the Legislative Council election ticket, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar said here on Tuesday, leaving the final decision to the party’s high command.

Elections to fill up seven MLC berths that fall vacant will be held on June 29. The last date for the candidates to file their nomination is June 18.

After a meeting with Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar said that the high command will take the final call. “Whoever is asking (for the ticket), we will inform the high command. Why should we snatch away their rights? Over 200 people are asking for the ticket whereas we have only two seats that we can win,” he said.

“All that we will do is to inform the high command on who is asking, based on their biodata. We won’t interfere any further,” he said.

Meanwhile, a section of Christian leaders from the party have approached the high command, signifying disgruntlement ahead of the MLC polls. “Currently, there is only one Christian in the Upper House who is retiring and this seat must be retained by the community,” a note prepared by the Christian leaders stated, referring to incumbent MLC Ivan D’Souza.

“However, the Muslims had two seats in the Upper House of which one (Rizwan Arshad) was given an MLA seat, and he, therefore, resigned a sitting seat which was valid until 2022. Currently, there is one Muslim in the Upper House, C M Ibrahim,” they said.

While in government the Muslims had five and the Christians had one. Now that there is no government, it is only fair that the lone seat the Christisans have, continues. With the upcoming BBMP elections in Bengaluru, coupled with the fact that the Christian community hasn’t been given a single Lok Sabha seat since 2009, it is only fair that this MLC seat be retained,” they argued.

Last year, former minister J Alexander resigned from the party’s primary membership, but was later convinced. But former top cop H T Sangliana resigned from the Congress in protest against the party’s “neglect” of the Christian community.