Pandemic situation in Karnataka uncontrollable, says Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who was discharged from hospital on Thursday, six days after he tested positive for Covid-19, has convened a meeting of ministers to discuss the pandemic situation, which he said had become “uncontrollable”.

Yediyurappa was undergoing treatment in hospital as he was infected with the coronavirus on April 16, the second time in nine months.

“I’m doing alright. I’ve called a meeting of ministers at 4 pm at home,” Yediyurappa told reporters. “Directions are being issued on what they need to do in the districts. I’ve been in constant touch with my chief secretary P Ravi Kumar, the law minister and others on the situation,” he said.

Read | Karnataka CM Yediyurappa discharged from hospital after recovering from Covid-19

Yediyurappa, 78, is likely to remain home for the next couple of days following the advice of doctors.

“The situation is deteriorating with each passing day. In every house, 3-4 people are infected,” Yediyurappa said.

“I request people with folded hands: Don’t step out of your homes unnecessarily. This is deteriorating the situation and we’ve reached a stage where things have become uncontrollable,” he said, and stressed on the importance of wearing masks, sanitizing and keeping physical distance. “There’s no other way to stop Covid.”

The government had taken strict measures already, he said, referring to the weekend curfew. “Don’t make the police take action. I request citizens to cooperate.”