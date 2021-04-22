Pandemic situation in Karnataka uncontrollable: BSY

Pandemic situation in Karnataka uncontrollable, says Yediyurappa

“The situation is deteriorating with each passing day. In every house, 3-4 people are infected,” Yediyurappa said

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 22 2021, 13:01 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2021, 13:38 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. Credit: DH Photo. SK Dinesh

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who was discharged from hospital on Thursday, six days after he tested positive for Covid-19, has convened a meeting of ministers to discuss the pandemic situation, which he said had become “uncontrollable”.

Yediyurappa was undergoing treatment in hospital as he was infected with the coronavirus on April 16, the second time in nine months.

“I’m doing alright. I’ve called a meeting of ministers at 4 pm at home,” Yediyurappa told reporters. “Directions are being issued on what they need to do in the districts. I’ve been in constant touch with my chief secretary P Ravi Kumar, the law minister and others on the situation,” he said.

Read | Karnataka CM Yediyurappa discharged from hospital after recovering from Covid-19

Yediyurappa, 78, is likely to remain home for the next couple of days following the advice of doctors.

“The situation is deteriorating with each passing day. In every house, 3-4 people are infected,” Yediyurappa said.

“I request people with folded hands: Don’t step out of your homes unnecessarily. This is deteriorating the situation and we’ve reached a stage where things have become uncontrollable,” he said, and stressed on the importance of wearing masks, sanitizing and keeping physical distance. “There’s no other way to stop Covid.”

The government had taken strict measures already, he said, referring to the weekend curfew. “Don’t make the police take action. I request citizens to cooperate.”

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
BS Yediyurappa
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Bengaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

How to get optimum protection from your face mask

How to get optimum protection from your face mask

In Pics | Highest spikes in daily Covid cases globally

In Pics | Highest spikes in daily Covid cases globally

Five takeaways from the trailer of Salman's 'Radhe'

Five takeaways from the trailer of Salman's 'Radhe'

New Apple devices target markets led by smaller rivals

New Apple devices target markets led by smaller rivals

Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ has lessons for Goa

Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ has lessons for Goa

Climate change puts morning cup of coffee under threat

Climate change puts morning cup of coffee under threat

This couple married four times to maximise their leave

This couple married four times to maximise their leave

 