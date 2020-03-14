Panel raps Karnataka govt for not empowering tahsildars to clear lake encroachments

The legislative committee that recommended ‘magisterial powers’ to tahsildars looking into lake encroachments has criticised the government for not acting by the counsel.

The Committee on Local Bodies and Panchayat Raj Institutions headed by BJP’s Tirthahalli legislator Araga Jnanendra said despite its directions to the revenue department to accord magisterial powers to three tahsildars appointed to remove encroachments around city lakes, no action has been taken.

The committee’s report, tabled in the Assembly on Friday, comes days after BBMP commissioner B H Anil Kumar wrote to the government, saying the team of three tahsildars formed to examine lake encroachments did not report for duty, halting the exercise.

The committee said despite rampant encroachment, there has not been any coordination among government departments.

“Even though there is no provision for construction in the lake catchment area or the buffer zone, owing to a lapse on part of BDA officials, several buildings are coming up in these areas,” the report stated. It said BBMP officials did not act on the directions of the committee, the National Green Tribunal, the high court and Lokayukta. Nor did the tahsildars act against the private entities.

The report quoted several violations, one of which was dumping of debris in the lakebed area of the Yelemallappachetty Lake by private entities.

Though the minor irrigation department filed a complaint with the police seeking action, the complaint was doctored using a “whitener” to suggest that debris was not dumped. The committee sought action against the policemen responsible for doctoring the complaint.

The report noted that of the lake’s 508 acres, 16 acres have been encroached with apartments.