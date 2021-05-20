PDS mechanism has collapsed in Karnataka, alleges Khader

U T Khader, MLA, has alleged that the Public Distribution System (PDS) has completely collapsed in Karnataka.

At a time when people are in distress following the Covid-19 pandemic, the state government has failed to distribute ration cards to the needy and the poor, he said

The Food Security Act, also termed as Right to Food Act, aims to provide subsidised foodgrains to the poor through the PDS. Unfortunately, without ration cards, people are unable to demand for their rights, he told media persons in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

Without ration cards, the poor are eagerly waiting for food. They are made to run from pillar to post. Why have the ministers and the BJP MLAs failed to raise a voice? he asked.

The government should clearly inform people on why they are unable to generate ration cards and issue the same for needy applicants. Further, he urged the state government to stop suspending the BPL cards.

He also asked the state government to initiate measures to supply parboiled rice, instead of white rice, to the cardholders through the PDS in the coastal districts and Malnad.

He also urged the BJP government to continue the programmes of supplying 'tur dal' and green gram, along with rice through PDS to the poor.

Coming down heavily on the Prime Minister for terming the deputy commissioner as the commander-in-chief for tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, the MLA said that that DCs already have magisterial power to take a decision. By terming them as commander-in-chief, what additional powers have been entrusted to the deputy commissioners? he asked.

Do DCs have the power to transfer DHOs and doctors if they fail to perform their duties effectively? The PM had directed for the constitution of village-level task force committees to tackle the pandemic. “We already have village-level task force committees that were constituted two months ago,” he said.