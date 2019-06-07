Pejawar seer to mediate in Sarpa Samskara row

Naina J A
  Jun 07 2019, 23:00pm ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2019, 23:09pm ist

Pejawar mutt seer Vishweshatheertha Swami has offered to mediate between Kukke Subrahmanya Temple and Sri Samputa Narasimha Mutt on the dispute over peforming ‘Sarpa Samskara,’ during the second meeting of warring groups to be conveneed by June 10.

On Friday, the senior pontiff reached Subrahmanya to broker peace between the two groups. The conflict has reached a flashpoint with the assault of a priest. 

After visiting the temple and mutt, the seer told mediapersons that the it was better to resolve the row by holding a talk. “I have elicited opinions from both the groups. I am confident that we will arrive at an amicable solution by June 10. The meeting will be attended by representatives of both the parties, ” he said.

