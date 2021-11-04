Pillar collapse: 3 dead, 5 workers injured in Davangere

Three construction workers died and five others sustained injuries when a pillar from an under-construction building belonging to MLA and Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa's family collapsed at Kukkawada village in the taluk on Thursday.

According to police, Manappa (35), Basappa (40) of Raichur district and Majeed (34) from West Bengal, were the deceased. Ambareesh, Ramesh, Santosh and Minal sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment in District Chigateri General Hospital in the city.

The construction work of the ethanol unit was in progress near the Sugar factory owned by SS Ganesh, son of the octogenarian Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

Workers from Raichur, Koppal, Kalaburgi, West Bengal were part of the construction work.

A pillar of the under-construction building collapsed when concrete work was in progress. Fire & Emergency Services Department staff rushed to the spot and rescued the other workers. Hadadi police also visited the spot.

Reacting to it, S S Ganesh told DH that Ethanol unit work had been given to a contractor. "An unfortunate incident took place."

He promised that he would take steps towards providing compensation to the bereaved family members after holding a talk with the contractor.

Check out latest videos from DH: