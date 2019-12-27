PM Modi to visit Karnataka on Jan 2, 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Karnataka on a two-day official visit on January 2 and 3.

According to a statement by the Department of Information and Public Relations, Modi will leave for Tumakuru after landing in Bengaluru on January 2. At Tumakuru, he will visit the Siddaganga Mutt.

Modi will then participate at an event in Junior College Grounds, Tumakuru and address a gathering at Krishi Karman Awards presentation ceremony and distribution of fishing equipment event.

He will then return to Bengaluru in the evening and visit Defence Research Development Organisation. He will stay at Raj Bhavan that day.

On January 3, on Friday, the prime minister will participate in the 107th session of the Indian Science Congress at the Gandhi Krishi Vignana Kendra campus of the University of Agricultural Sciences in the city, before flying back to Delhi in the afternoon.