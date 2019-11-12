Poll code deferment: HC allows hearing

A division bench of the the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday disposed of a appeal filed by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president regarding deferment of the model code of conduct for bypolls.

Dinesh had filed a writ petition before the single judge challenging the postponement of by-elections for 17 constituencies and model code of conduct. However, another petition was filed before the Supreme Court regarding the byelection. Considering this the single judge bench adjourned the hearing of matter till apex court disposes the matter.

Meanwhile, the petitioner filed a writ appeal challenging the single judge bench order on the matter. The division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay S Oka the single proceed with further hearing in the case, despite the matter pending before the apex court.