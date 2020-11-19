Post-Covid-19 Ayush Care Centre inaugurated in Talapady

Naina J A
Naina J A, Mangaluru,
  • Nov 19 2020, 16:49 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2020, 16:49 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock

Sharada Post-Covid-19 Ayush Care Centre was inaugurated at Sharada Ayurdhama Campus in Talapady on Wednesday.

With Covid-19 survivors facing post-Covid complications like fatigue, body ache, breathlessness, headache, nervousness, acidity, constipation and mental issues like depression, Sharada Ayurveda, Naturopathy and Yoga Hospital-Talapady opened this integrated centre with cost-effective treatments. 

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said, “Immunity-building is possible only through traditional medicines like Ayurveda, Naturopathy and Yoga practices.  I have used these medicines and lifestyle practices while being a Covid positive patient and will definitely continue using them.”

Mangalore MLA U T Khader said, “It is everyone’s responsibility to support and promote these kinds of healthcare facilities, so that more people get the benefit”.

Sharada Group of Institutions President Prof M B Puranik, who presided over the programme, said, “Being a Covid survivor, I have experienced the efficacy of Ayurveda, Naturopathy and Yoga in regaining my health. Indian medicines have always been holistic in nature with preventive, curative and rehabilitation treatments. I urge people to make use of this post-Covid-19 Centre, which has been opened on the occasion of National Ayurveda Day and National Naturopathy Day.”

