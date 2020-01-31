Praveen Sood appointed head of Karnataka police

The state government on Friday appointed Praveen Sood as the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG & IGP). At 56, he will be the longest-serving head of police force in Karnataka, till his retirement in 2024.

Sood succeeds Neelmani Raju, who superannuated on Friday. He was earlier serving as the Director General of Police, Criminal Investigation Department.

Sood, who hails from Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh, joined Indian Police Service at age of 22. He has served as the superintendent of police of Ballari and Raichur districts, deputy commissioner of police in Bengaluru and commissioner of police for Mysuru.

B-Trac programme

During his stint as additional commissioner of police (traffic), Bengaluru, Sood was instrumental in chalking out projects under the B-Trac programme for streamlining the traffic of Bengaluru city.

Subsequently, Sood took over as the additional director general of police (ADGP) Computer wing and Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP).

He was also the managing director of Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation and also discharged duties for a brief period as principal secretary to the government of Karnataka (Home).

President’s Medal

During his illustrious career spanning more than 30 years, Sood has won several medals and appreciation including the President’s Medal for

Meritorious Service in 2002 and Chief Minister’s Medal in 1966.

Along with incumbent DG&IGP Neelmani Raju, two other senior IPS officers- Director General of Police Raghavendra Auradkar and M N Reddi retired from the service.

Speaking after taking over charge, Sood said that policing had to be citizen-centric. “A common should get what he expects from the police that that should be our goal.”