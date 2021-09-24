Privilege motion dropped against IAS officer

Privilege motion dropped against IAS officer

Mahesh had moved a privilege motion against her on the grounds that she was absent to a meeting of the ‘Legislature Committee on Papers Laid on the Table’

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 24 2021, 22:22 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2021, 01:59 ist
Former Mysuru DC Rohini Sindhuri. Credit: DH File Photo

The Legislature Committee on Privileges has dropped its proceedings against IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri on a motion moved by JD(S) MLA Sa Ra Mahesh.

The Committee, led by BJP legislator Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, has said in its report tabled in the Assembly on Friday that the motion was dropped after Rohini stated she had no intention of disrespecting any legislator and that she would abide by the DPAR regulations.

Mahesh had moved a privilege motion against her on the grounds that she was absent to a meeting of the ‘Legislature Committee on Papers Laid on the Table’. Mahesh was in Mysuru on January 12 for the Committee’s meeting. However, the then Mysuru DC Rohini “disrespected the committee by not being present in the meeting,” Mahesh had charged. The Committee conducted an inquiry.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Karnataka
India
India News
Rohini Sindhuri

Related videos

What's Brewing

Horns are of no value, the rhinos are

Horns are of no value, the rhinos are

Taliban's younger members dance to a different tune

Taliban's younger members dance to a different tune

CCI slaps over Rs 873 cr fine on UBL, Carlsberg, others

CCI slaps over Rs 873 cr fine on UBL, Carlsberg, others

Explainer: Why North Korea wants sanctions lifted first

Explainer: Why North Korea wants sanctions lifted first

In Pics: Mass expulsion of Haitian migrants from Texas

In Pics: Mass expulsion of Haitian migrants from Texas

Explained | What WHO's pollution norms mean for India

Explained | What WHO's pollution norms mean for India

 