Privilege motion dropped against IAS officer

The Legislature Committee on Privileges has dropped its proceedings against IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri on a motion moved by JD(S) MLA Sa Ra Mahesh.

The Committee, led by BJP legislator Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, has said in its report tabled in the Assembly on Friday that the motion was dropped after Rohini stated she had no intention of disrespecting any legislator and that she would abide by the DPAR regulations.

Mahesh had moved a privilege motion against her on the grounds that she was absent to a meeting of the ‘Legislature Committee on Papers Laid on the Table’. Mahesh was in Mysuru on January 12 for the Committee’s meeting. However, the then Mysuru DC Rohini “disrespected the committee by not being present in the meeting,” Mahesh had charged. The Committee conducted an inquiry.