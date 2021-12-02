Prof M R Doreswamy welcomes Vidyanjali programme

Prof M R Doreswamy (MRD), former advisor to the Government of Karnataka (Education Reforms) has welcomed the launch of the Vidyanjali programme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In a communication issued to the media, Prof Doreswamy said, "I humbly but proudly state that adoption of government schools for development was my first recommendation to the Government of Karnataka. It was implemented as a government programme in the budget 2020-21, well before the National Education Policy was notified."
"I earnestly appeal to our Prime Minister to involve all the elected representatives across the country to adopt government schools under Vidyanjali programme to take the initiative to the next level and make it a truly historic and social movement," he mentioned.
