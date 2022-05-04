Prof Nagaraja suspended finally

The government has finally initiated action against Prof H Nagaraja, registrar (evaluation) of Karnatak University, Dharwad, following his arrest by the police in the question paper leak scam of the recruitment exams for assistant professor posts at government degree colleges.

Following the order issued by the higher education department removing Nagaraja from the post of registrar (evaluation), the University of Mysore (UoM) also issued an order suspending him from the university services on Wednesday.

The UoM order said it will be applicable retrospective from April 27, the day he was taken into police custody.

Nagaraja, a geography professor at UoM, was part of the question paper-setting team of the examination conducted by the higher education department for geography subject.