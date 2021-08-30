Prof Rangappa elected president of former VCs forum

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 30 2021, 22:20 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2021, 01:28 ist
K S Rangappa. Credit: DH File Photo

Former vice chancellor of University of Mysore Prof K S Rangappa has been elected as president of the Forum of Former Vice Chancellors of Karnataka State Universities.

In the elections held recently to elect new body to the forum Prof K Narayana Gowda and Prof O Anantharamaiah have been elected as vice presidents, according to a press release.

University of Mysore
Karnataka

