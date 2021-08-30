Prof Rangappa elected president of former VCs forum

Former vice chancellor of University of Mysore Prof K S Rangappa has been elected as president of the Forum of Former Vice Chancellors of Karnataka State Universities.
In the elections held recently to elect new body to the forum Prof K Narayana Gowda and Prof O Anantharamaiah have been elected as vice presidents, according to a press release.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
In a big milestone, leaded petrol runs out of gas: UN
70% of Kaziranga flooded; travel advisory to vehicles
This bird can fly non-stop for 5 days from Japan to Aus
Afghans killed outside airport sought new lives abroad
'Shang-Chi' movie review: Great potential, not realised
Indian athletes shine at Tokyo Paralympics 2020
Even before Taliban, Afghan women faced male violence