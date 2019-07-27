Prohibitory orders around Vidhana Soudha on July 29-30

The Bengaluru City Police (BRP) has issued prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144 around Vidhana Soudha effective 6 am from July 29 until midnight of July 30 due to the ongoing assembly session.

Section 144 will be imposed around Vidhana Soudha with a 2-kilometre radius where any type of public processions, rallies, protests or even celebrations are strictly prohibited. Carrying placards, buntings, banners or even firecrackers within this radius area is also strictly prohibited, and violators will be stringently dealt with, BTP warns. Assembly of four or more persons or forming any kind of congregations within the prohibitory area radius have been strictly banned.