PU results: Mysuru maintains status quo in terms of pass percentage

Except for Hassan, which has slipped down to the 11th position, from the sixth position in 2019, all districts in Mysuru region have remained in the same positions, with some differences in the overall pass percentage, in the PUC results, announced on Tuesday.

However, among toppers in Commerce combination, a Mysuru girl, J N Brunda of BGS College, stands second in the State with 596 marks, out of a total of 600 marks. In the Science stream, M S Yashas of Gopalaswamy PU College has emerged as Mysuru district topper, with 594 marks. Spandana of Marimallappa’s College, which was once famous for producing many toppers, has scored 582 marks in Arts.

While Mysuru has managed to retain the 15th place with a pass percentage of 67.98%, Chamarajanagar has retained the 12th position with 69.29% and Mandya is stable at the 21st position with 63.82%. Last year, their overall pass percentage in the PUC results were 68.55%, 72.67% and 63.08% respectively. While the pass percentage of Hassan was 75.19% in 2019, it has dipped to 70.18% this year. However, Hassan has maintained its lead in the region, emerging once again as the topper at the 11th position.

In Hassan, when the results were good in 2019, there was a political tussle in claiming credit. While members of JD(S), lead by then minister and now MLA H D Revanna, claimed that the results were better due to the efforts of Bhavani Revanna, who is president of Zilla Panchayat Standing Committee on Education, the detractors claimed credit for the officials, including Deputy Commissioner and ZP Chief Executive Officer.

Mysuru district, which was in the 14th place in 2017, had slipped drastically to the 17th place in 2018, with 66.77% results.