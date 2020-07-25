Public art movement to protest new land reforms law

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah has extended his support to a public art fair that is proposed to be held as a protest against the government’s move to amend the Karnataka Land Reforms Act.

That a public art fair should be held to create awareness on the ill-effects of the amendments, was decided at a meeting Siddaramaiah held with the Dalit groups on Friday.

The government has promulgated an ordinance to amend the Land Reforms Act, removing restrictions on non-agriculturists from buying agricultural

land.

“Farmers groups and Dalit organisations should come together and give some shape to the protest before August 15,” Siddaramaiah opined, according to a statement from

his office.

“This is not just a political issue. This involves the life of rural people, their economy, employment and produce. Also, we must protest the irregularities in procurement of medical equipment and amendments brought to other laws,” he said.