‘Punish illegal cattle transporters’

Dakshina Kannada Zilla Muslim Okkoota has urged the state government to enact a law to award non-bailable punishment to miscreants who illegally transport cattle.

Okkoota president K Ashraf told reporters, “The Okkoota does not oppose the consumption of beef. But cattle transportation should be done in a legal and scientific way. We urge the government to ban illegal abattoirs and illegal export of beef. Also, the department of animal husbandry should apply badges on the reared cattle.”

A memorandum in this regard was submitted to the district-level officials in this regard, he said.

Meanwhile, District Muslim Youth League Organisation Secretary M K Hidayat Maripalla said, “We don’t support illegal cattle trading and those who indulge in it for money.”

“If we can identify the meat sold through illegal means, we will surely refuse to buy it. Muslim Youth League has decided to launch a campaign against people who sell suspected meat. The culprits should be punished and if any police officials are found to be hand in glove with them, they should be punished,” he added.