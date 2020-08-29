Railways to begin Ro-Ro service on K'taka-Maha route

Railways to begin Ro-Ro service on Karnataka-Maharashtra route

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 29 2020, 23:13 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2020, 23:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI

Moving goods between Karnataka and Maharashtra need not be a time-consuming task dependent on road traffic as the South Western Railway will transport the trucks on flat wagons starting from Sunday.

Loaded trucks carried on flat wagons in the Roll-on/Roll-off (Ro-Ro) service. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will inaugurate the trail run between Nelamangala and Solapur (Bale), heralding a new era in logistics movement.

The service is seen as an eco-friendly move with one Ro-RO train saving 9 to 10 litre of diesel, thereby reducing the cost of the transport. At the same time, train transportation is seen as more reliable and timely.

The SWR's project comes over 20 years after the Konkan Railway began carrying loaded trucks between Suratkal (Dakshina Kannada) and Goa, Mumbai. In April, the Railway Ministry notified the Karnataka-Maharashtra Ro-Ro service. Considering the restriction on passenger trains,the railways has been giving emphasis to the goods movement.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Indian Railways
Maharashtra
Karnataka
South Western Railway

What's Brewing

Messi transfer is a big opportunity for Barcelona

Messi transfer is a big opportunity for Barcelona

Gadgets Weekly: Sony Bravia X9000H, Zenfone 7 and more

Gadgets Weekly: Sony Bravia X9000H, Zenfone 7 and more

The truth behind 'The Simpsons' Trump death prediction

The truth behind 'The Simpsons' Trump death prediction

China’s missiles warn US aircraft carriers to stay away

China’s missiles warn US aircraft carriers to stay away

 