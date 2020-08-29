Railways to begin Ro-Ro service on Karnataka-Maharashtra route

Moving goods between Karnataka and Maharashtra need not be a time-consuming task dependent on road traffic as the South Western Railway will transport the trucks on flat wagons starting from Sunday.

Loaded trucks carried on flat wagons in the Roll-on/Roll-off (Ro-Ro) service. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will inaugurate the trail run between Nelamangala and Solapur (Bale), heralding a new era in logistics movement.

The service is seen as an eco-friendly move with one Ro-RO train saving 9 to 10 litre of diesel, thereby reducing the cost of the transport. At the same time, train transportation is seen as more reliable and timely.

The SWR's project comes over 20 years after the Konkan Railway began carrying loaded trucks between Suratkal (Dakshina Kannada) and Goa, Mumbai. In April, the Railway Ministry notified the Karnataka-Maharashtra Ro-Ro service. Considering the restriction on passenger trains,the railways has been giving emphasis to the goods movement.