Rains pummel Malnad; some respite for Karnataka coast

Unrelenting showers continued to batter Malnad and Kodagu, affecting normal life in the regions. The downpour in the last two days has left several houses, acres of crop and road infrastructure damaged.

While the coastal part of Uttara Kannada received some respite from showers on Thursday, the Malnad half of the district suffered extensive damage.

Rain, coupled with strong winds, damaged houses in several villages of Sirsi, Siddapur and Yellapur taluks. A few houses also suffered partial damages due to tree fall. Vehicular movement at several places was hit following the tree fall incidents.

Relentless showers have swelled the water level in Gundbala and Badagani rivers and rivulets, triggering flood fears on the banks.

Several minor bridges in Alnavar and Dandeli taluks have gone underwater. About 60 arecanut trees were damaged in a lightning strike at Boppanahalli in Sirsi taluk.

Krishna basin

With the Western Ghats in Maharashtra experiencing heavy showers, the water level in Krishna, Vedganga, Doodhganga and Hiranyakeshi rivers has gone up considerably, resulting in the submergence of many low-lying bridge-cum-barrages in Belagavi and Bagalkot districts. Inflow into Raja Lakhamgouda reservoir in Hidkal

clocked 17,114 cusecs on Thursday.

Heavy rains hit normal life in Belagavi city. Rainwater gushed into houses in low-lying residential areas and the make-shift vegetable market, causing hardships to the residents. Kanakumbi in Khanapur taluk recorded a whopping 20 cm of rain in the last 24 hours. Asoga and Jamboti registered 18.08 and 16.06 cm of rain respectively.

Shivamogga dams swell

Tunga, Bhadra and Linganamakki reservoirs in Shivamogga district have been receiving good inflow following the heavy downpour in their catchments. On Thursday, Bhadra dam received 1.40 tmcft of water, Linganamakki 1.65 tmcft. Many waterfalls, including the famed Jog and Baalebare falls have come alive.

Davangere and Chitradurga districts also saw good spells of rain in the day.

Downpour in Coffee dists

Coffee-growing districts - Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Kodagu - have been witnessing heavy rain in the last

few days.

The Mugrahalli bridge in Mudigere, Chikkamagaluru district, is in danger of collapse. A road near Bhadra estate has sunk while several trees and electricity poles have been uprooted in the rain.

Hosakere in the district witnessed a staggering 22.4 cm of rain while Kottigehara recorded 21.9 cm.

Sustained showers in Kodagu have infused life into the Cauvery river. Rain has also poured misery on farmers and coffee growers, submerging acres of land in the hilly district.