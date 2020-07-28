Rajugouda unlikely to accept KUWSDB chairman

Surpur MLA Rajugouda is unlikely to accept the chairmanship of Karnataka State Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board as he is keen on becoming minister, said a source.

Rajugouda said, "he is under self-quarantine after seven people in Kodekal tested positive for Covid-19. After quarantine period came to an end, I will meet Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and will discuss with him", he told media persons.

"I am unaware of appointing me as chairman of a board. It should have been given to a leader of the constituency", he opined giving an hint to reject his appointment.