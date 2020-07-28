Rajugouda unlikely to accept KUWSDB chairman

Rajugouda unlikely to accept KUWSDB chairman

DHNS
DHNS, Yadgir,
  • Jul 28 2020, 05:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2020, 05:43 ist
Credit: Facebook/@karnatakawater

Surpur MLA Rajugouda is unlikely to accept the chairmanship of Karnataka State Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board as he is keen on becoming minister, said a source. 

Rajugouda said, "he is under self-quarantine after seven people in Kodekal tested positive for Covid-19.  After quarantine period came to an end, I will meet Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and will discuss with him", he told media persons. 

"I am unaware of appointing me as chairman of a board. It should have been given to a leader of the constituency", he opined giving an hint to reject his appointment.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Water supply
B S Yediyurappa

What's Brewing

NASA's next Mars rover is brawniest & brainiest one yet

NASA's next Mars rover is brawniest & brainiest one yet

Oldest living IAF fighter pilot turns 100

Oldest living IAF fighter pilot turns 100

 