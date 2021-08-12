Read Kannada newspaper, books, culture min urges public

Urging citizens to read at least one Kannada newspaper everyday, Kannada & Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar took charge of his portfolio on Wednesday.
“Buy at least one Kannada book a month. Watch a Kannada film once in two or three months,” Kumar urged. Conserving the heritage of the language and the region should be everyone’s effort, he said, assuring to work towards the cause.
The minister will also soon take charge as the energy minister, another portfolio allocated to him. “There has to be power in the Kannada & Culture department and there has to be culture in the Power department,” he quipped.
