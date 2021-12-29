Renukacharya wants senior ministers to resign

Karnataka BJP MLA M P Renukacharya on Wednesday opined that seniors who became ministers thrice in the BJP government (2004, 2008, 2018) should resign voluntarily, and new faces should be inducted in the Basavaraj Bommai-headed government.

"Most of our MLAs want Gujarat-model Cabinet formation. Except those who have become ministers, those who have been ministers in all three terms when BJP was in power should quit. New faces and new thoughts would enhance the image of the government and the party," he said.

We MLA have discussed this and would urge the high-command and chief minister to give preference to new faces. I have already expressed my view once before the senior leaders of the party, he noted.

I am not an aspirant for the ministerial berth. I am satisfied as an MLA and I would work for the development of my constituency, Renukacharya added.

Watch the latest DH videos: