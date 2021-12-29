Renukacharya wants senior ministers to resign

Renukacharya wants senior ministers to resign

Renukacharya said he was satisfied as an MLA

Manjunath Hegde Bommannalli
Manjunath Hegde Bommannalli, DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Dec 29 2021, 13:55 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2021, 13:55 ist
Karnataka BJP MLA M P Renukacharya. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka BJP MLA M P Renukacharya on Wednesday opined that seniors who became ministers thrice in the BJP government (2004, 2008, 2018) should resign voluntarily, and new faces should be inducted in the Basavaraj Bommai-headed government.

"Most of our MLAs want Gujarat-model Cabinet formation. Except those who have become ministers, those who have been ministers in all three terms when BJP was in power should quit. New faces and new thoughts would enhance the image of the government and the party," he said.

We MLA have discussed this and would urge the high-command and chief minister to give preference to new faces. I have already expressed my view once before the senior leaders of the party, he noted.

I am not an aspirant for the ministerial berth. I am satisfied as an MLA and I would work for the development of my constituency, Renukacharya added.

Watch the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

M P Renukacharya
Karnataka
basavaraj bommai
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Biggest events the world witnessed in 2021

In Pics | Biggest events the world witnessed in 2021

Remembering Rajesh Khanna: Five iconic movies to watch

Remembering Rajesh Khanna: Five iconic movies to watch

Bengaluru goes quiet at 10 pm as night curfew begins

Bengaluru goes quiet at 10 pm as night curfew begins

Eat, listen to music, read books, meet in others’ homes

Eat, listen to music, read books, meet in others’ homes

Bali recycling scheme gives families pandemic lifeline

Bali recycling scheme gives families pandemic lifeline

DH Toon | Send Tejasvi notice for withdrawing statement

DH Toon | Send Tejasvi notice for withdrawing statement

Shami 5th Indian fast bowler to claim 200 Test wickets

Shami 5th Indian fast bowler to claim 200 Test wickets

Run, rebuild, repeat as floods eat away indigenous land

Run, rebuild, repeat as floods eat away indigenous land

Egypt 'digitally unwraps' mummy of famed pharaoh

Egypt 'digitally unwraps' mummy of famed pharaoh

 