Rs 22 lakh cash kept in grocery boxes stolen from house

As much as Rs 22 lakh cash kept in grocery boxes in the kitchen of a house was found stolen at Olakadu on Friday.

Sunanda Manikya Patil, a resident of Harishchandra Road at Olakadu, had gone to Mukundakripa School at around 12.15 pm to give lunch boxes to her children. When she returned, she was shocked to see the lock broken. Later, she found the kitchen ransacked by miscreants. She also noticed that her total savings of Rs 22 lakh hidden in various grocery boxes was stolen. Along with the cash, half-a-kg silver articles, worth of Rs 30,000, were also stolen.

Sunanda has suspected the involvement of one Atul Bagne, a resident of Sangli in Maharastra. Atul was earlier working with her husband Manikya, a goldsmith. He was also a relative of her husband and was recently removed from as his behavior was suspicious.

A case has been registered in Udupi town police station. A police team has traveled to Mumbai after obtaining clues that the culprit had fled to the city in a train.