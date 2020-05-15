RTPCR to be functional in four weeks

The Rapid Test Polymerase Chain Reaction (RTPCR) will be commissioned in the district in a month to test and determine COVID-19 cases.

Once the RTPCR becomes a reality, doctors in the government hospitals in the district need not depend upon laboratories in Commando Hospital, Bangalore Medical College and Grandhi Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Bengaluru.

At present, throat swabs and blood samples are sent to these places for reports.

According to the health department officials, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar took special interest in getting the RTPCR for the district. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), New Delhi, has granted permission for the RTPCR.

“There is a plan to renovate three sheds in the old building of the district hospital to house the RTPCR. We have already issued the work order in this regard,” in-charge district surgeon Dr Ramesh told DH.

“Civil and technical works for the RTPCR will take about 20 days. In about 25 days, it would be functional. An order has been issued to procure equipment worth Rs 80 lakh,” he said.

The proposed laboratory will have facility for multiple tests of samples. Hundreds of samples may be tested. This will help speedy completion of tests and issuance of reports, according to the officials.

After the first COVID-19 case was reported in the district, the officials so far have conducted 6,029 tests including primary and secondary contacts of the novel coronavirus infected patients.

The officials believe that the laboratory would help the upcoming medical college in the district.