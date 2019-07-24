Same fate awaits BJP: Coalition leaders

Akram Mohammed
Former chief minister Siddaramaiah speaks during the confidence motion moved by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy in the Assembly in Bengaluru on Monday. (DH Photo/ B H Shivakumar)

The coalition partners on Tuesday warned that a similar fate would befall the BJP in the coming days, after the mass resignation of MLAs from the Congress-JD(S) coalition government led to its downfall.

Outgoing chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, in his speech, said dissidence would explode in BJP ranks soon after the expansion of the Cabinet.

"I know that you will not be able to keep your government stable. The first bomb will explode soon after the Cabinet is expanded," he said.

Earlier, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah said that the government formed due to defections will not survive long.

"It will last only for six months or a year, as you cannot form the government with these people," he said, taking a dig at the rebels.

Congress strongman D K Shivakumar, congratulating BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa said, "His perseverance must be hailed. The way I was stabbed in the back, you will be, too."

