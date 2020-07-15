SC to consider plea against Mahadayi award in Aug

SC to consider plea against Mahadayi award in Aug

  • Jul 15 2020, 21:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2020, 22:31 ist

The Supreme Court on Wednesday decided to consider in August separate petitions filed by Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka, challenging validity of the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal’s award of August 14, 2018.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and K M Joseph ordered to put the contentious issue on distribution of Mahadayi river water for passing directions in the week commencing August 24.

“List the Special Leave Petitions for directions,” the bench said in its order.

In March this year, the top court had declined to entertain a plea by Goa against a statement made by Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on making budget allocation for Kalasa-Banduri drinking water project in Hubballi-Dharwad and others parts in
North Karnataka.

The court had then clarified that the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal’s order of April 17, 2014, restraining any blocking of the flow of river water or its diversion into Malaprabha basin, would continue to operate till other conditions were fulfilled.

The Centre had, on February 27, 2020, notified the tribunal’s order of August 14, 2018, for its implementation. This has prompted Karnataka to go ahead and allocate funds for the project.

Goa, for its part, opposed diversion of water, saying its lifeline faced imminent threat of choking because of reduction of water flow and consequent disruption of its
ecology. 

The tribunal has allocated Karnataka 13.42 tmcft, Goa 24 tmcft and Maharashtra 1.3 tmcft in its final order. 

 

