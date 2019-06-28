Seven killed on spot in ghastly accident near Kunigal

Seven persons were killed on the spot while three sustained grievous injuries after the car they were travelling toppled after crashed into a road divider near Siddapura village in Kunigal taluk of Tumakuru district on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Goundamani, Veeramma, Selvi, Nagamani, Uma, Nirmala and Kalidasa, all in the age group of 30-35 years. They are all residents of Sanjaynagar in Bengaluru. Driver Yogeesh, Bhavani and Panchali, who are grievously injured, were shifted to a hospital in Bengaluru for treatment.

The victims, who were neighbours, had been to Siddalingeshwara temple in Edeyuru and were returning to Bengaluru after visiting Markonahalli reservoir.

The car crashed into the road divider after driver lost control over it. The tyres of the vehicle burst and came apart while car flung into other side of the road, eyewitnesses said.